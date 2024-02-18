Pope Francis appealed on Sunday to Sudan's warring factions to put an end to a 10-month conflict that has seen thousands killed and millions displaced.

"I ask again the warring parties to stop this war, which causes so much damage to the people and the future of the country", Francis said during his Angelus message.

"Let's pray so that avenues of peace will soon be found for the future of beloved Sudan", he added.

Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end the civil war in Sudan that pits the country' s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

'Exhausted populations'

In his traditional Sunday address, the pope also mentioned conflicts in Mozambique, Ukraine, Israel and the Palestinian territories.

"Wherever there is fighting populations are exhausted, they are tired of war, which is always useless, inconclusive and will only bring death and destruction and will never lead to a solution to the problem," Francis said.

The Sudan war has killed at least 13,000 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Conflict Location and Event Data project.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including the indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, torture and arbitrary detention of civilians.

