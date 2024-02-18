The Libyan economy and trade minister said that a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi would pave the way for the rapid reconstruction and development of Libya.

Muhammad Ali al Huweij expressed satisfaction with the Erdogan and Sisi meeting in an interview with Al Shams television in Egypt on Saturday.

Al Huweij noted that Türkiye and Egypt are Libya's historical economic partners.

He stressed that the meeting, as well as the convergence of Turkish and Egyptian companies, would accelerate Libya's reconstruction and development.

"They all have experience and potential, we can benefit from all of them," said Al Huweij.

Erdogan met Sisi during a February 14 visit to Egypt where relations between the two countries and Libya were discussed.

