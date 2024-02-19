SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Senegal's Diatta banned for labelling African football body 'corrupt'
Krepin Diatta was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.
Senegal's Diatta banned for labelling African football body 'corrupt'
Krepin Diatta heads the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group C football match between Senegal and Cameroon. / Photo: AFP
February 19, 2024

Mali captain Hamari Traore and Senegal winger Krepin Diatta have been suspended for an effective two matches each following their respective tempestuous reactions to exits at the hands of hosts Côte d'Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ivorians defeated Senegal on penalties in the last 16, with Diatta incensed over what he perceived to be incorrect calls from the match officials.

He described the Confederation of African Football as "corrupt" and was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute which also carried a fine of $10,000.

Ivory Coast went on to beat Mali 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals following which Traore confronted Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel and had to be led away by team mates following a scuffle. He was found guilty of unsporting conduct.

Both players were banned for four games, half of which are suspended for 12 months.

Mali’s football federation received a $10,000 fine, while the Senegalese and Ivorian federations were fined $5,000 each.

The next competitive fixtures for Senegal and Mali are a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifiers taking place in June.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us