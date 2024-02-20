BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Niger fails to pay $22 million debt amid sanctions impact
West Africa's regional bloc imposed sanctions on Niger following a military coup in the country last July.
Niger's total debt default so far is $519 million. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
February 20, 2024

Niger has missed a debt payment of 13.4 billion CFA francs ($22 million), the West African debt management agency said on Monday, bringing the total default to some $519 million since a July coup and its suspension from regional financial markets.

The West African monetary union debt management agency UMOA Titres said in a statement that Niger had failed to make a repayment of principal which was due on February 16.

It noted that this occurred in the context of Niger being subject to sanctions imposed by the conference of heads of state and government of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (known by its French acronym, UEMOA). "This situation is carefully monitored by UMOA-Titres in collaboration with the institutions concerned," it said in a statement.

Niger has been suspended from the regional financial market, and the regional central bank by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and UEMOA following a military coup in July that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The country announced last month, along with neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, that it was leaving ECOWAS with immediate effect. The regional bloc has a summit planned for February 24 to discuss the situation.

SOURCE:Reuters
