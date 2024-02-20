The UN Security Council will vote on a new draft resolution on Tuesday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, despite threat of a third US veto on such a text.

The document, prepared by Algeria, "demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that must be respected by all parties."

The vote comes as Israel prepares to move into the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where some 1.4 million people have fled.

However it is facing increased pressure to hold off, including from its closest ally the United States.

The draft resolution opposes the "forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population."

US veto threat

It additionally demands the release of all hostages.

Since October, Israel's attacks have killed more than 29,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the latest count by the territory's health ministry.

The United States warned over the weekend that Algeria's text was not acceptable, threatening to veto it.

"We don't believe that this Council product will help the situation on the ground," US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said Monday.

"If this resolution does come to a vote, it will not go forward."

'Temporary ceasefire'

According to Wood, the passage of such a ceasefire resolution would endanger ongoing delicate diplomatic negotiations which could see the release of hostages from Gaza.

The United States instead began circulating an alternate draft, seen by AFP on Monday.

While that text does include the word "ceasefire" -- which the United States has previously avoided, vetoing two drafts in October and December which used the term -- it does not call for the end of hostilities to happen immediately.

Echoing recent comments by President Joe Biden, the US draft supports a "temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable, based on the formula of all hostages being released."

It also mentions concern for Rafah, stating that "a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances."

Russia, China stance

There is no "deadline" for a vote on the American draft, a senior US official said Monday, adding there would be no "rush."

But even if there is no hurry, the US text "as it is... cannot pass," one diplomatic source said, citing several issues around the phrasing of "ceasefire" and the risk that any text introduced to the 15-member body by the United States might face a veto from Russia.

Despite the specter of a US veto, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour had insisted on a vote days ago, saying that the Arab Group had been "more than generous to give our colleagues additional time."

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said it is "sad that we cannot come (up) with a ceasefire... and that only one delegation is preventing that."

Chinese representative Jun Zhang said the Security Council has a "moral obligation" to take action "to stop the killings," pointing out that the United States may veto such a move but meanwhile they are "always calling for protection of human rights."

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.