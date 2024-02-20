At least three people have died after a freight train carrying minerals for export derailed Zimbabwe on Monday night.

The train was headed to the Mozambican port of Beira, The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the deceased crew will always be remembered (NRZ) said.

It was pulling 14 wagons laden with export chrome concentrates and granite blocks when it experienced brake failure, according preliminary investigations by the authorities.

The train failed to negotiate a sharp curve and fell into a gorge between Mutare and Machipanda area.

Zimbabwe has large deposits of mineral resources, which include gold, diamonds, platinum and large newly-found deposits of lithium.

The landlocked southern African country exports most of its minerals through the neighbouring Mozambique

The three victims, who were members of the crew, were trapped and failed to make it to safety, NRZ said in a statement.

"Investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the accident after which full details will be disclosed," it said.

The authority s condoled with the families of the deceased.

