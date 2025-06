Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Ankara to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations.

Erdogan greeted Rama with an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex on Monday.

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X: “As part of the visit, the first meeting of the Türkiye-Albania High Level Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara under the co-chairmanship of President Erdogan and Prime Minister Edi Rama.”

It added that during the meetings with Türkiye’s NATO partner Albania, discussions will encompass not only bilateral relations but also the exchange of thoughts on regional and global developments, with a particular focus on the Balkans.

This will be guided by a shared commitment to preserving peace and stability, it further said.

“It is also on the agenda that various documents aimed at further strengthening the contractual basis of the bilateral relations between Türkiye-Albania be signed on the occasion of the Council Meeting,” it concluded.