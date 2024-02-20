TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president welcomes Albanian prime minister in Ankara
First meeting of Türkiye-Albania High Level Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara under co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Edi Rama, says Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Turkish president welcomes Albanian prime minister in Ankara
Erdogan greeted Rama with an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex. / Photo: AA / Others
February 20, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Ankara to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations.

Erdogan greeted Rama with an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex on Monday.

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X: “As part of the visit, the first meeting of the Türkiye-Albania High Level Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara under the co-chairmanship of President Erdogan and Prime Minister Edi Rama.”

It added that during the meetings with Türkiye’s NATO partner Albania, discussions will encompass not only bilateral relations but also the exchange of thoughts on regional and global developments, with a particular focus on the Balkans.

This will be guided by a shared commitment to preserving peace and stability, it further said.

“It is also on the agenda that various documents aimed at further strengthening the contractual basis of the bilateral relations between Türkiye-Albania be signed on the occasion of the Council Meeting,” it concluded.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us