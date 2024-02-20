AFRICA
South Africa's Ramaphosa announces elections will be held on May 29
Voters will elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the country's nine provinces.
Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking a second term in the elections. Photo / Reuters
February 20, 2024

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced May 29 as the date for the country's next general elections.

Voters will elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the country's nine provinces. The National Assembly elects the president after the vote.

"President Ramaphosa calls on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone of our democratic calendar," a statement from the presidency said on Tuesday.

Record power cuts, poor service delivery and high levels of unemployment are likely to hurt the governing African National Congress (ANC) party that Ramaphosa leads.

Ramaphosa will seek a second term as president.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
