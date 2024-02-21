Russia delivered 200,000 tons of grain to six African countries free of charge, said Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

Speaking at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, Patrushev said the last ship was unloaded in Somalia on Feb.17.

"As a result, 200,000 tons of grain were sent to the African continent almost simultaneously. Accordingly, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe and Eritrea were supplied with 25,000 tons each, and we also delivered 50,000 tons to Somalia and the same amount to the Central African Republic," he said.

Patrushev said that "such a large-scale humanitarian action was carried out by Russia for the first time."

New record

The minister said that in 2023 Russia sold 66 million tons of grains abroad for $16.5 billion, which is "an absolute record for Russia."

Despite decreasing wheat prices globally, Russia's revenue from grain trade rose by $1.5 billion last year, he said.

Russia is selling food to 150 countries, with the most part, some 90% going to "friendly" countries, he said.

Black sea grain

"We expect that in 2024 exports will be no less than in 2023. I said that prices for agricultural products have fallen very much. Including grain, we plan to supply up to 70 million tons abroad this year," he said.

Last year Russia refused to extend the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative, citing as the reason that contrary to the program’s aims, most of the food exports go to rich, developed countries instead of poor ones, and that the Russian part of the agreement had not been implemented.

Moscow also promised to supply grain to the poorest countries at its own expense.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.