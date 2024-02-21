Türkiye has appointed a new ambassador to the United States and a permanent representative to the United Nations.

As per diplomatic sources, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the new appointments to the designated individuals through telephone on Wednesday.

Sedat Onal, who currently holds the position of permanent representative to the UN, will assume the role of Türkiye's ambassador to Washington according to the change on Wednesday.

Onal had represented Ankara in New York from 1998 to 2002 while serving as a vice consul and consul at the Consulate General.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildizwill be Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the UN in New York.