TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye appoints new US, UN envoys
Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz becomes Türkiye's new permanent representative to UN, replacing Sedat Onal, who is now Ankara's ambassador to Washington.
Türkiye appoints new US, UN envoys
Sedat Onal currently holds the position of permanent representative to the UN. / Photo: AA Archieve / Photo: AA Archive
February 21, 2024

Türkiye has appointed a new ambassador to the United States and a permanent representative to the United Nations.

As per diplomatic sources, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the new appointments to the designated individuals through telephone on Wednesday.

Sedat Onal, who currently holds the position of permanent representative to the UN, will assume the role of Türkiye's ambassador to Washington according to the change on Wednesday.

Onal had represented Ankara in New York from 1998 to 2002 while serving as a vice consul and consul at the Consulate General.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildizwill be Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the UN in New York.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us