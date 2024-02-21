Christian Kouame, winner of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations with Côte d'Ivoire, has contracted malaria, his club Fiorentina said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Fiorentina said that attacker Kouame tested positive for the disease after being unwell on Tuesday night.

"The player has been hospitalised for treatment and his condition will be re-assessed over the coming days," Fiorentina said.

Kouame played four times in Côte d'Ivoire's thrilling triumph on home turf, his last appearance coming in his country's 2-1 win over Mali in the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old has played 22 times for Fiorentina this season, scoring once.

