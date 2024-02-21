SPORTS
AFCON winner Kouame tests positive for malaria
Christian Kouame played four times in Côte d'Ivoire's thrilling triumph on home turf.
Christian Kouame celebrates after Côte d'Ivoire won the Africa Cup of Nations final. / Photo: AFP
February 21, 2024

Christian Kouame, winner of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations with Côte d'Ivoire, has contracted malaria, his club Fiorentina said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Fiorentina said that attacker Kouame tested positive for the disease after being unwell on Tuesday night.

"The player has been hospitalised for treatment and his condition will be re-assessed over the coming days," Fiorentina said.

Kouame played four times in Côte d'Ivoire's thrilling triumph on home turf, his last appearance coming in his country's 2-1 win over Mali in the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old has played 22 times for Fiorentina this season, scoring once.

SOURCE:AFP
