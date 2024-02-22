SPORTS
2 MIN READ
UEFA: Osimhen back to scoring ways after AFCON outing
Osimhen gave Napoli a chance to progress in the UEFA Champions League with draw against Barcelona.
UEFA: Osimhen back to scoring ways after AFCON outing
Osimhen scored the equaliser for Napoli on Wednesday night. Photo: Napoli FC / Others
February 22, 2024

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen is back on the scoresheet after the AFCON tournament as he helped Napoli snatch a draw against visiting Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League first last leg clash on Wednesday.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored the opener in the 60th minute before Osimhen replied in the 75th minute.

Victor Osimhen was described as "a huge player," as his goal gives Napoli hope of turning around the season as they struggle with form.

The Nigerian forward rolled home the leveller with 15 minutes left of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in his first match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

'Right attitude'

"He's a huge player for us," said Napoli skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo to Amazon Prime Video.

"He's come back with the right attitude. We knew he would, though, as he's a great player and professional. He'll give us a hand in the matches to come."

His ninth club goal of the season came at a crucial time, not just in the match but in Napoli's campaign as they play under their third manager of the season, Francesco Calzona.

Osimhen gave his team a chance to progress despite a weak performance from the Napoli side.

Napoli will head into next month's second leg in the Catalan capital and will hope to give a strong showing to advance further in the Champions League tournament.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us