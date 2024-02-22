Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen is back on the scoresheet after the AFCON tournament as he helped Napoli snatch a draw against visiting Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League first last leg clash on Wednesday.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored the opener in the 60th minute before Osimhen replied in the 75th minute.

Victor Osimhen was described as "a huge player," as his goal gives Napoli hope of turning around the season as they struggle with form.

The Nigerian forward rolled home the leveller with 15 minutes left of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in his first match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

'Right attitude'

"He's a huge player for us," said Napoli skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo to Amazon Prime Video.

"He's come back with the right attitude. We knew he would, though, as he's a great player and professional. He'll give us a hand in the matches to come."

His ninth club goal of the season came at a crucial time, not just in the match but in Napoli's campaign as they play under their third manager of the season, Francesco Calzona.

Osimhen gave his team a chance to progress despite a weak performance from the Napoli side.

Napoli will head into next month's second leg in the Catalan capital and will hope to give a strong showing to advance further in the Champions League tournament.

