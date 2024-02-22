The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in Qamishli, northern Syria, security sources have said.

Speaking under anonymity due to media restrictions, sources reported that teams from MIT conducted a successful operation against Murat Ates, the PKK/YPG terrorist overseeing logistics and finance in the city of Qamishli.

Cross-border network

Murat Ates, codenamed Renas Amed, joined the terrorist group in Europe in 2014. He carried out armed activities in the Qandil, Avashin, and Gara areas of northern Iraq in 2014-2016.

The terrorist took part in attempts to infiltrate the Turkish Armed Forces and moved to Syria in 2016, said the sources.

Ates, this year, started to operate as the so-called financial officer of military hospitals in the Jazira region and was among the terrorists who managed the illegal money traffic.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye's fight against PKK

Since 2016, Ankara has launched three successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and allow for the peaceful settling of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

During its almost 35-year terrorist campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and newborns.

The YPG is identified as the PKK's Syrian branch.

