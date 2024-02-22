The governor of Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, has announced the introduction of a three-day working week for lower level public servants as the country battles its worst economic crisis in years.

Africa's largest economy is beleaguered by high inflation that rose to almost 30% in January and a currency on freefall that has hit an all-time low against the US dollar, provoking national outrage.

Many workers in major Nigerian cities, including the capital Abuja, can not afford daily transport to work.

“We want to start with our public servants, immediately from next week, civil servants from the lower level will be working like three times a week and level 15-17 can work four times in a week,” Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu told journalists on Thursday.

Economic cushions

The governor announced a raft of measures to cushion the cost of living, including lowering cost of transport by 25% on all public transportation within the state that has about 20 million people.

Discounted food items will be sold in at least 42 markets across the state but purchases will be capped at 25,000 Naira ($16), he said.

In addition, all government hospitals will give free birth delivery in both normal births and caesarean operations, while medical check-ups and drugs will be offered in temporary hospitals to be set up in six sites across the state.

'Not about profit'

The governor also urged business owners to give their staff flexible work hours as "the situation right now is not about profit".

"It is time to pull together and weather the storm. No situation stays the same forever,” the governor urged.

President Bola Tinubu embarked on Nigeria's boldest economic reforms in years since his inauguration in May, including ending a costly fuel subsidy and devaluing the country's naira currency.

But growth is yet to pick up while inflation has worsened.

