TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss regional issues
Urgent steps must be taken to prevent the situation in Gaza from further worsening, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tells his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne.
Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss regional issues
Fidan told his French counterpart that it would be a "strategic mistake" to keep Türkiye's EU membership process separate from other candidate countries. / Photo: AA / Others
February 22, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

In a closed-door meeting in Brazil on Thursday, Fidan told Sejourne that urgent steps must be taken to prevent the situation in Gaza from further worsening and that the UN and international community must act in unity on the issue.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Fidan emphasised that the war in Ukraine should be resolved while upholding the country's territorial integrity and political unity.

Türkiye-EU relations were also on the agenda.

Fidan told his French counterpart that it would be a "strategic mistake" to keep Türkiye's EU membership process separate from other candidate countries.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us