Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

In a closed-door meeting in Brazil on Thursday, Fidan told Sejourne that urgent steps must be taken to prevent the situation in Gaza from further worsening and that the UN and international community must act in unity on the issue.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Fidan emphasised that the war in Ukraine should be resolved while upholding the country's territorial integrity and political unity.

Türkiye-EU relations were also on the agenda.

Fidan told his French counterpart that it would be a "strategic mistake" to keep Türkiye's EU membership process separate from other candidate countries.