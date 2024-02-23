TÜRKİYE
Türkiye will use all means to halt oppression in Gaza: President Erdogan
Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan said Ankara would launch fresh operations to disrupt and dismantle attempts to set up a terror state across its southern border with northern Syria. / Photo: AA / Others
February 23, 2024

Türkiye will use all means at its disposal to halt "oppression in Palestine's Gaza and harassment in Jerusalem" by Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will use all available means, without any exception, to stop the oppression in Gaza and the harassment in Jerusalem," Erdogan said at a rally in Türkiye's western province of Balikesir on Friday.

He added that Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza.

On Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts, Erdogan said Ankara would launch fresh operations to disrupt and dismantle attempts to set up a terror state across its southern border with northern Syria.

"With new operations, we will continue to perforate and dismantle the project of establishing a Terroristan by encircling our country from its southern borders," he said.

