By Tuncay Şahin

Somalia’s Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur describes the country’s landmark defence pact with Türkiye as a harbinger of positive change that “ushers in a new era in our nation's pursuit of a secure and flourishing future”.

Speaking to TRT World in his first interview following his appointment as Somalia’s defence minister, Nur says the agreement represents a collective dedication to eradicating all variants of illicit activities, setting the stage for the establishment of a proficient naval force, a cornerstone for Somalia’s maritime defence.

“We extend our profound appreciation to the fraternal Republic of Türkiye for their steadfast, prompt support and their resolute commitment to fostering peace, stability, and wealth across our region,” says Nur.

On Monday, Somalia's parliament passed a bilateral defence and economic collaboration pact, a 10-year agreement that gives authority to Türkiye to protect Somalian waters.

Strengthening Somalia's defence capabilities

The pact not only covers protecting Somalia’s waters but also sets the stage for the establishment of a naval force to secure the Horn of Africa nation.

“Furthermore, the agreement promises to reinforce our burgeoning blue economy, stimulate key economic sectors, and forge new paths for prosperity for both our citizens and the wider region,” the defence minister tells TRT World.

“We are optimistic that, with the expertise and backing of Turkish naval personnel, our Naval Forces will progress through rigorous training to achieve global standards. The assistance provided by Türkiye in this aspect is truly immeasurable.”

'Unwavering support by Türkiye’

Ties between Türkiye and Somalia have been one of the defining features of the Turkish foreign policy towards Africa.

In 2011, then-prime minister - now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first non-African leader to visit Somalia in almost two decades.

Since then, he has visited the country on multiple occasions and hosted his Somali counterparts in Türkiye several times.

“As Somalis, whenever we have faced adversity, we have always found the supportive hand of our Turkish brethren by our side,” says Somalian defence minister.

“This trust was not forged overnight; it is a reflection of the responsibility that history has bestowed upon us. Particularly since 2011, when our bilateral relations blossomed anew, we have realised that this trust is unbreakable,” he says.

“Since that year, Türkiye has extended a hand of fraternity that has become a beacon of hope for the Somali people. With its formidable military, esteemed populace, and a state tradition spanning thousands of years, Türkiye has provided us with unwavering support. The messages of joy conveyed by the Somali people following this agreement are a paramount testament to this bond.”

Türkiye as a deterrent force

News of the pact comes as tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia continue to escalate after Addis Ababa signed a Red Sea access deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland, a deal that Mogadishu has called “illegitimate.”

“In recent times, Somalia has faced heartrending challenges that have made securing our coastlines a difficult task. At this juncture, Türkiye, with its formidable navy, instils confidence in friends and strikes fear in potential foes,” says Nur.

“The utilisation of Türkiye’s extensive statecraft experience in various domains will contribute significantly not only to the Somali state but also to regional and global peace,” he says.

“Thanks to Türkiye, the power vacuum in Somali waters will be filled by the establishment of a robust Somali naval force, and all forms of illegal activities will be monitored and thwarted.”