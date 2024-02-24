Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa’s hopes of entering the book of Guinness World Records (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual have been dashed after GWR announced she has been disqualified.

Afua Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and concluded at 7:00 a.m. on December 29.

She sang for 126 hours, 15 minutes according to her team.

However, according to a tweet on X on Friday evening, GWR said her attempt was ''unsuccessful'' but said they hoped ‘’she would attempt another record soon.’’

GWR did not disclose why Afua’s attempt disqualified.

"Unfortunately, Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans," GWR tweeted.

GWR only disclosed that the priority service fee she had paid had been refunded. ''The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts''

Her attempt had captivated Ghanaians on social media who gave her huge support and who now see the disqualification as a big blow.

Afua has not publicly commented on her qualification, but fans have called out GWR for not publicly sharing reasons for her disqualification.

Local musicians and politicians, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, had visited to show support as Asantewaa made the five-day attempt.

Fans also thronged the venue on Christmas day and sang along to the Ghanaian songs drawn from across genres.

Many record attempts have been made and set by Africans with GWR recognising majority of the efforts.

