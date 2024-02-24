Manchester United's air of optimism was punctured as Alex Iwobi's 97th minute winner handed Fulham their first win at Old Trafford since 2003, while Aston Villa surged clear in fourth by beating Nottingham Forest 4-2 on Saturday.

The completion of Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake in United this week and a spell of good form had brought hope of a fresh start for the Red Devils.

United had won their previous four Premier League games to rekindle hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League, but a 2-1 defeat leaves them eight points adrift of Villa.

Ratcliffe revealed his ambition to topple Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the English game within three years.

Another twist

But the work that lies ahead of the British billionaire on and off the field was exposed as Fulham dominated a ragged United for long spells.

Rodrigo Muniz came closest to opening the scoring before half-time when he hit the post.

Fulham finally took one of their chances midway through the second half when Calvin Bassey lashed home his first goal for the Cottagers from a corner.

United looked to have snatched a point against the run of play late on when Harry Maguire tapped in after Bernd Leno spilled Bruno Fernandes' effort.

But there was another twist in the tale as Fulham secured their first away win since the opening day of the season.

Battle for top-four finish

Adama Traore left Maguire trailing in his wake before teeing up Iwobi to curl inside Andre Onana's near post.

Villa opened up a five-point lead over Tottenham in the battle for a top-four finish despite a wobble either side of half-time against Forest.

Unai Emery's men were coasting towards a first home win of 2024 as they led 3-0 inside 39 minutes.

Ollie Watkins tapped in Leon Bailey's cross to open the scoring after just four minutes.

Douglas Luiz then struck twice to take his tally for the season to nine Premier League goals, all of which have come at Villa Park.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Forest remain just four points above the relegation zone and reacted too late to help their survival hopes.

Moussa Niakhate pulled a goal back deep into first-half stoppage time before Morgan Gibbs-White's delightful dink cut Forest's deficit to one just three minutes into the second period.

However, Villa quickly restored their two-goal cushion when Bailey tapped in after Watk ins' initial effort was saved.

Oliver Glasner got off to a dream start as Crystal Palace manager with a 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley.

Palace had won just three times in 20 games stretching back to September to bring Roy Hodgson's second spell in charge to an end.

Penalty score

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner could not have wished for a kinder fixture to start against a Burnley side seemingly destined for an immediate return to the Championship.

Any hope of a first win this year for Vincent Kompany's men disappeared wit h a first-half red card for Josh Brownhill.

Chris Richards opened the floodgates 22 minutes from time as Palace moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Jordan Ayew made it 2-0 before Jean Philppe-Mateta's penalty rounded off the scoring.

Everton were denied a huge win in their battle to beat the drop by Lewis Dunk's 95th minute equaliser for Brighton in a 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Arsenal's aim

Jarrad Brainthwaite's thumping finish on 73 minutes opened the scoring before Brighton were reduced to 10 men when Billy Gilmour saw red.

But Everton could not hold on as Dunk headed in Pascal Gross' corner.

A point edges Sean Dyche's men one point clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester City and Arsenal are in action later on Saturday as they look to close the gap on Liverpool in the title race.

City can move to within one point of the leaders with victory at Bournemouth.

Arsenal then host Newcastle aiming to extend their five-game winning streak in the Premier League.

