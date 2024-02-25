AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Namibia's late president Hage Geingob buried
Namibia's President Hage Geingob, who died at the age of 82 on February 4, has been buried in the country's capital Windhoek.
Namibia's late president Hage Geingob buried
Hage Geingob served as Namibia's president from 2015 until his death in February 2024. / Photo: AFP
February 25, 2024

Namibia's late president Hage Geingob, who died in hospital on February 4, weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, was buried at the Heroes Acre on Sunday with thousands of mourners, including 25 heads of state and former presidents in attendance.

The burial was on the outskirts of Windhoek following 20 days of mourning.

Soldiers gave Geingob a 21-gun salute while K-8 fighter jets flew past.

Geingob, 82, Namibia's two-time prime minister and third president since its independence from minority-ruled South Africa in 1990, has been in charge of the sparsely populated and mostly arid southern African nation since 2015.

Senior positions

He was serving his final year in office.

A veteran of the country's independence struggle, Geingob lived in exile for 27 years, spending time in Botswana, Zambia and the US before returning to Namibia in 1989.

He held several senior positions in government and in his party, South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO), including chairing the body that drafted Namibia's constitution, considered a model of good governance and the rule of law.

As Namibia's first prime minister, Geingob is credited for introducing modern management approaches to the running of the government.

'Immense footprint'

"Your impact on us has been profound, your footprint on this nation is immense," Nangolo Mbumba, Namibia's new president, said at the funeral. "You leave our country in better shape ... You have left us with an economic roadmap towards prosperity," he added.

Namibia is considered a middle-income country with abundant diamonds, uranium and lithium reserves needed for electric car batteries.

Recently, the country has made efforts to attract foreign investment in the global green economy by becoming the first African country to agree to supply the European Union with green hydrogen and minerals needed for clean energy.

Namibia, a former German colony, is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us