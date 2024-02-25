The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has urged Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to rescind their recent decision in which they jointly announced they would exit the body.

ECOWAS President Omar Touray said on Saturday that should the nations withdraw from the regional bloc, there will be "political, social, economic, financial and institutional implications for the three countries as well as for ECOWAS as a region."

Touray spoke after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held an extraordinary session in Nigeria's capital Abuja to address "pressing developments" in the region and the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Touray gave an example of the fight against terrorism as an area that the want-out trio would likely face serious challenges should they leave ECOWAS.

'Affect security cooperation'

"… within the framework of regional cooperation against terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime, the three countries benefited from about $100 million mobilised within the context of ECOWAS plan of action against terrorism," Touray said.

"Moreover, some funds allocation – about $7.5 million – is being made towards supporting the three countries in acquiring the equipment to help their fight against terrorism.

"The withdrawal will affect security cooperation in terms of sharing intelligence and participation in regional counter-terrorism initiatives."

Touray further said that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger could suffer diplomatic isolation should they leave the regional bloc.

'Obtain visas'

"The authority recognises that the withdrawal will automatically affect the immigration status of the citizens, as they may be required to obtain visas to travel around the region," he said.

"Citizens may no longer be able to reside or set up businesses under ECOWAS arrangement, and may be subject to diverse national laws," Touray added, stating that the three countries could lose out on the fairly large ECOWAS market.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger account for slightly over 17% of ECOWAS's population of 425 million people.

The three countries, while announcing their intended exits from ECOWAS in late January, said the regional bloc had targeted them with "inhumane" financial and trade sanctions.

'Promoting regional unity'

On Saturday, ECOWAS announced it had lifted sanctions against Guinea, Mali and Niger. The status of sanctions imposed on Burkina Faso was not immediately clear.

Touray said lifting of sanctions on Guinea, Mali and Niger was aimed at "promoting regional unity and security", and also "promoting trade and benefits derived from several regional projects and programmes, including the Regional Food Security Reserve."

ECOWAS said it was ready to engage in dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to reach a compromise.

The three countries had formally submitted their withdrawal notices to ECOWAS authorities in late January.

Take effect in a year's time

It now remains unclear whether Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger would rescind their joint decision after ECOWAS lifted sanctions on some of them.

Their planned withdrawal from ECOWAS would take effect in a year's time from January 2024, as per the regional bloc's laws.

