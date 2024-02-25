TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan says Türkiye's defence industry is 'making history'
says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defence industry." / Photo: AA
February 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye's defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and UCAVs safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.

"We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort," Erdogan said on Sunday at a rally in Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

He stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defence industry."

"As our dependence on foreign defense decreases, our influence on the international stage grows," he added.

Blasting those who are criticising KAAN, Erdogan said: "From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Türkiye."

KAAN, a fighter jet made in Türkiye, successfully carried out its maiden test flight on Wednesday, Turkish Aerospace Industries said.

The first fifth-generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

The latest development makes Türkiye one of only a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, under a project that began in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World
