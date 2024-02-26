WORLD
2 MIN READ
Liz Truss reveals why she resigned as UK prime minister
Former British premier Liz Truss  blames ‘deep state’ for her brief tenure saying she faced ‘a huge establishment backlash.’
Liz Truss reveals why she resigned as UK prime minister
Liz Truss served for only 49 days as prime minister of Britain. Photo: AA / AA
February 26, 2024

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss blamed the “deep state” for her 49-day tenure in office, saying she was a victim of "bureaucratic powers.”

“I wanted to cut taxes, reduce the administrative state, take back control as people talked about in the Brexit referendum. What I did face was a huge establishment backlash, and a lot of it actually came from the state itself,” she added.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the US state of Maryland on Sunday, Truss stressed that she tried to "take back control," which was the slogan of the Brexit period.

Usurping power

“What has happened in Britain over the past 30 years is power that used to be in the hands of politicians has been moved to quangos and bureaucrats and lawyers, so what you find is a democratically elected government actually unable to enact policies,” she said.

A quango is defined as an organization to which a government has devolved power but which is still partly controlled and/or financed by government bodies.

“In America, you call it the ‘administrative state’ or the ‘deep state.’ But we have more than 500 of these quangos in Britain and they run everything,” she added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us