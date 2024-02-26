TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to focus on Gaza, Russia -Ukraine war at ADF: President Erdogan
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is scheduled in the southern coastal city from March 1 to 3
Türkiye to focus on Gaza, Russia -Ukraine war at ADF: President Erdogan
This year’s main theme at ADF is "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
February 26, 2024

In anticipation of the forthcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the President of Türkiye has asserted that the nation has prioritised addressing the persistent hostilities in Gaza perpetrated by Israel, as well as the evolving conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The leaders attending the forum have Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Palestine issues on their agenda. These are the issues that will be discussed seriously there," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement on Monday.

"We will focus on these in our bilateral meetings," the president added, further stating that the leaders who will attend the forum "will decisively discuss these issues."

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is scheduled in the southern coastal city from March 1 to 3

Putin's visit to Türkiye

Erdogan also underlined that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Türkiye "without delay" even though the date has not been set yet.

Putin "expressed his satisfaction with Türkiye's attitude on the international platforms," he said referring to Ankara's stance against Israel's war against Gaza.

Erdogan concluded that the Russian president also expressed satisfaction with Türkiye's "determination" for good bilateral relations with Russia.

Türkiye says international system 'failing'

The international system is "failing” morally and politically in Gaza as Israel is preparing to attack the city of Rafah – the last remaining shelter for hundreds of thousands of civilians and the backbone of international aid deliveries – said Türkiye’s envoy to the UN in Geneva on Monday.

"We must remain united and pursing the issue of Gaza in international fora. We must remain united on exerting pressure on the occupying power, engaging with the key international actors and providing guidance and support the UN system, starting with a durable cease-fire," Turkish Ambassador Guven Begec told an event organized by Palestine in Geneva, where the Human Rights Council is meeting.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us