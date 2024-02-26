AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Libya oil guards reopen oilfields after strike
Libya's oil guards have reopened oil facilities in the country after entering into an agreement following a pay rise dispute.
Libya oil guards reopen oilfields after strike
Libya's oil guards have suspended industrial strike caused by a dispute over pay increment. / Photo: Reuters
February 26, 2024

The Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) reopened the country's oilfields on Monday after suspending their strike.

The move came one day after the PFG shut down oil facilities in the country in a dispute over pay.

"The PFG members ended their protest after Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh fulfilled his promises," PFG head Abdul Razzaq al-Khurmani told Anadolu.

On Sunday, Dbeibeh issued a decision to raise the salaries of the oil guards.

Largest crude reserves in Africa

The PFG members demanded a pay raise for its members and the disbursement of bonuses similar to employees of the country's state-run National Oil Corporation.

There was no comment yet from the Tripoli-based government on the report.

Libya holds Africa's largest crude reserves, but years of conflict and violence since the 2011 ouster of ruler Muammar Gaddafi have hobbled production and exports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us