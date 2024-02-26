The Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) reopened the country's oilfields on Monday after suspending their strike.

The move came one day after the PFG shut down oil facilities in the country in a dispute over pay.

"The PFG members ended their protest after Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh fulfilled his promises," PFG head Abdul Razzaq al-Khurmani told Anadolu.

On Sunday, Dbeibeh issued a decision to raise the salaries of the oil guards.

Largest crude reserves in Africa

The PFG members demanded a pay raise for its members and the disbursement of bonuses similar to employees of the country's state-run National Oil Corporation.

There was no comment yet from the Tripoli-based government on the report.

Libya holds Africa's largest crude reserves, but years of conflict and violence since the 2011 ouster of ruler Muammar Gaddafi have hobbled production and exports.

