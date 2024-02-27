South Africa Rugby Union said it was "very proud" after the World Cup-winning team and its captain were nominated for top Laureus awards.

The Springboks have been nominated for the World Team of the Year award.

Other teams nominated for the award are Manchester City men’s football team, Spain women’s football team, the European Ryder Cup golf team, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula-1 team and Germany men’s basketball team.

Springbok's captain Siya Kolisi has been nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

The 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards is scheduled to take place in Madrid on April 22.

Prominent figures

The nominees for the awards were announced on Monday and include prominent sports figures such as Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, Armand Duplantis, Aitana Bonmati, and Simone Biles.

The annual award recognises sports individuals and teams for their outstanding achievements throughout the year.

South Africa Rugby President Mark Alexander said he was proud of the recognition the Springboks and Kolisi received.

“We are extremely proud of the Springboks and Siya, and we wish them luck for the awards ceremony,” Alexander said

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.