SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Springboks 'extremely proud' of Laureus award nomination
Springbok's captain Siya Kolisi has been nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.
Springboks 'extremely proud' of Laureus award nomination
South Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand  / Photo: AFP
February 27, 2024

South Africa Rugby Union said it was "very proud" after the World Cup-winning team and its captain were nominated for top Laureus awards.

The Springboks have been nominated for the World Team of the Year award.

Other teams nominated for the award are Manchester City men’s football team, Spain women’s football team, the European Ryder Cup golf team, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula-1 team and Germany men’s basketball team.

Springbok's captain Siya Kolisi has been nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

The 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards is scheduled to take place in Madrid on April 22.

Prominent figures

The nominees for the awards were announced on Monday and include prominent sports figures such as Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, Armand Duplantis, Aitana Bonmati, and Simone Biles.

The annual award recognises sports individuals and teams for their outstanding achievements throughout the year.

South Africa Rugby President Mark Alexander said he was proud of the recognition the Springboks and Kolisi received.

“We are extremely proud of the Springboks and Siya, and we wish them luck for the awards ceremony,” Alexander said

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us