TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish vice president holds talk with head of European Bank in London
The Turkish vice president, Cevdet Yilmaz, and the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, discuss the EBRD investments in Türkiye and potential for further cooperation.
Turkish vice president holds talk with head of European Bank in London
Yilmaz, who arrived in London on Monday for investor talks and official contacts, met Renaud-Basso and delegations at the Turkish Embassy in London. / Photo: AA / Others
February 27, 2024

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, has held talks with Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in London.

Yilmaz, who arrived in London on Monday for investor talks and official contacts, met Renaud-Basso and delegations at the Turkish Embassy in London, on Tuesday.

The two discussed the EBRD investments in Türkiye and potential for further cooperation.

"Green financing, high value-added exports and technology-oriented sector investments, and the EBRD supports for women and youth were among top items of our meeting," the Turkish vice president wrote on X.

Recalling that to date the EBRD has provided more than €19 billion euros ($20.6 billion) in financial support to private and public institutions in Türkiye, Yilmaz thanked the European Bank delegation "for their close solidarity after the Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes in Türkiye," and hoped that cooperation will continue to enhance.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us