Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, has held talks with Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in London.

Yilmaz, who arrived in London on Monday for investor talks and official contacts, met Renaud-Basso and delegations at the Turkish Embassy in London, on Tuesday.

The two discussed the EBRD investments in Türkiye and potential for further cooperation.

"Green financing, high value-added exports and technology-oriented sector investments, and the EBRD supports for women and youth were among top items of our meeting," the Turkish vice president wrote on X.

Recalling that to date the EBRD has provided more than €19 billion euros ($20.6 billion) in financial support to private and public institutions in Türkiye, Yilmaz thanked the European Bank delegation "for their close solidarity after the Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes in Türkiye," and hoped that cooperation will continue to enhance.