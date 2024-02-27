AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sierra Leone's Bio in China for 5-day state visit
Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio is in China for a five-day state visit.
Sierra Leone and China are seeking to improve their diplomatic ties. / Photo: AA     / Others
February 27, 2024

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio arrived in Beijing on Tuesday on a five-day state visit to hold talks with Chinese leadership, state media reported.

During his visit, Bio is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and China's top legislator Zhao Leji, the local broadcaster CCTV reported citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the two countries enjoy a "traditional friendship," and have "firmly" supported each other on issues concerning core interests, carried out efficient cooperation in the field of economic and social development, and maintained close coordination on international affairs.

It is believed that this visit will inject new impetus into the comprehensive and in-depth development of China-Sierra Leone ties, and push for more achievements in the friendly cooperation between the two countries, she added. ​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
