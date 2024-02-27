TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UNSC failed to end Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory — Türkiye
"Israel must implement provisional measures ordered by ICJ to stop further atrocities and enable unhindered access to humanitarian aid," says the Turkish deputy foreign minister.
UNSC failed to end Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory — Türkiye
The deputy minister underlined that for lasting peace in the Middle East, the embodiment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous Palestine based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital is "the only way." / Photo: AA    / Others
February 27, 2024

To stop further atrocities and enable unhindered access to humanitarian aid, the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "must be implemented" by Israel, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister has said.

"Ongoing indiscriminate and barbaric Israeli attacks in Gaza have eroded international community's faith in rules based international system," Ahmet Yildiz said during his speech at the 55th Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

Stressing that Israel's actions have turned into a "collective punishment" of Palestinian civilians, Yildiz said: "UN Security Council has failed to end the Israeli atrocities, illegal occupation of the Palestinian territory, and ongoing grave breaches of international law."

"Israel must implement provisional measures ordered by ICJ to stop further atrocities and enable unhindered access to humanitarian aid," he said, and added: "Moral bankruptcy of some countries over Palestinian lives will have ramifications for years to come."

He called for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered access to humanitarian aid, release of all captives by both sides and international recognition of the Palestinian state based on UN parameters as part and parcel of the two-state solution.

The deputy minister underlined that for lasting peace in the Middle East, the embodiment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous Palestine based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital is "the only way."

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly onslaught on the Gaza, which has left nearly 30,000 people dead.

In an interim ruling in January, the Hague-based court ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us