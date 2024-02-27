Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has agreed to meet his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in efforts to quell tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Tshisekedi has been on the record accusing Rwanda of supporting armed groups in the troubled eastern part of DRC, allegations that Rwanda denies.

Tshisekedi, who was in Angola's capital Luanda on Tuesday, asked Angola to facilitate his meeting with Kagame.

The DRC president did not suggest a date for the said-meeting, Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tete Antonio said on Tuesday after a meeting between Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Tshisekedi.

Departure from previous stance

In mid-February, during the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Lourenco met Tshisekedi and Kagame separately in efforts to defuse tensions between DRC and Rwanda.

President Tshisekedi's offer to meet Kagame is a departure from his stance in late January, when he ruled out talks with his Rwandan counterpart over the issue of insecurity in eastern DRC.

At the time, Tshisekedi repeated his claims that the M23 rebels were being supported by Rwanda.

"No dialogue will take place with our aggressor as long as it occupies a portion of our territory," Tshisekedi said, referring to Rwanda. He spoke on January 30 during a meeting with diplomats in DRC's capital Kinshasa.

'We see them'

In November 2023, Rwanda denied claims by Kinshasa that Kigali was involved in frustrating peace efforts in eastern DRC.

At the time, President Tshisekedi had said in an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France24 that dozens of Rwandan soldiers had crossed into eastern DRC to fight against the Congolese troops.

According to Tshisekedi, the Rwandan soldiers had "disguised as M23 rebel members."

"We have proof. With the weapons we have, the technology we have, we see them," Tshisekedi said.

'No border can be left unprotected'

Rwanda's Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda denied the allegations, saying that the deployment of Rwandan troops to the border was not new.

"Even in a time of peace there is always military deployment at the border. No border of any nation in the world can be left unprotected," Mukuralinda said as quoted by Rwanda's New Times.

The eastern part of DRC has been plagued by violence for decades, with the UN saying that at least 100 armed groups are operating in the volatile region.

Thousands of people have been killed over the years, and millions displaced as fight rages on over control of rich natural resources, including tin and tungsten.

