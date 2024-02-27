WORLD
US 'will not send troops to fight in Ukraine:' White House
The United States has ruled out sending its troops to fight against Russia in Ukraine.
The US says it intends to continue offering military aid to Ukraine. / Photo: AP
February 27, 2024

The White House said on Tuesday that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the dispatch of Western forces.

President Joe Biden "has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, asked whether the United States could send troops for other purposes such as training, said the Biden administration opposed any deployment to Ukraine.

"We're not sending boots on the ground in Ukraine. The president's been very clear," Miller told reporters.

Military aid

Both the White House and State Department said the priority was for Congress to approve new military aid to Ukraine.

"Fundamentally, we think that the path to victory for Ukraine right now is in the United States House of Representatives," Miller said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, an ally of former President Donald Trump and head of a razor-thin Republican majority, has refused to allow a vote on Biden's request for about $60 billion for Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
