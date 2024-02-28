Nigeria's Super Falcons and South Africa's Banyana Banyana will battle it out in April for a spot at this summer's Olympics in Paris after securing progress into the next round of the African qualifying series.

Africa is reserved two spots in the women’s football division of the Olympics.

Competition in the Africa Women’s Olympic Football Tournament has been whittled down to six nations.

Zambia are due to host Ghana for the return leg of their qualifier after a slim 1-0 victory in Accra, while Morocco will host Tunisia for their return leg with a 2-1 win head start.

Reigning queens of Africa, Banyana Banyana, on Tuesday comfortably cruised past Tanzania with a 4-0 aggregate win over Tanzania.

The Super Falcons also went through on the same day with a 1-0 aggregate win over Cameroon.

Tuesday’s second leg clash against Tanzania also served as a special tribute to South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe, who became the 10th Banyana Banyana player to win 100 international caps.

