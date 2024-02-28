SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Paris Olympics: Nigeria, South Africa to face off in qualifier
Competition in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament has been whittled down to six nations.
Paris Olympics: Nigeria, South Africa to face off in qualifier
Nigeria's Super Falcons saw off rivals Cameroon with a 1-0 win in Abuja. Photo / Super Falcons / Others
February 28, 2024

Nigeria's Super Falcons and South Africa's Banyana Banyana will battle it out in April for a spot at this summer's Olympics in Paris after securing progress into the next round of the African qualifying series.

Africa is reserved two spots in the women’s football division of the Olympics.

Competition in the Africa Women’s Olympic Football Tournament has been whittled down to six nations.

Zambia are due to host Ghana for the return leg of their qualifier after a slim 1-0 victory in Accra, while Morocco will host Tunisia for their return leg with a 2-1 win head start.

Reigning queens of Africa, Banyana Banyana, on Tuesday comfortably cruised past Tanzania with a 4-0 aggregate win over Tanzania.

The Super Falcons also went through on the same day with a 1-0 aggregate win over Cameroon.

Tuesday’s second leg clash against Tanzania also served as a special tribute to South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe, who became the 10th Banyana Banyana player to win 100 international caps.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us