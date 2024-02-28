Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has pledged to respect other countries' sovereignty on the back of a dispute with the neighbouring Somalia over a port deal Ethiopia signed with Somaliland.

Abiy made the commitment in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Wednesday during his two-day state visit to Kenya from February 27 to 29.

After meeting host President William Ruto, the two leaders "affirmed their commitment to recognise, respect and uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."

A joint statement by Kenya's and Ethiopia's foreign ministries added that Ruto and Abiy "reject unconstitutional changes of government as well as interference in domestic political processes of African countries by external interests."

Diplomatic row

Ethiopia sparked a diplomatic row with Somalia in early January after signing an agreement with Somaliland to access the Port of Berbera in exchange for recognising Somaliland's "sovereignty."

Somaliland, a breakaway region, is considered part of Somalia by the United Nations, the African Union, among other international bodies.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud termed Ethiopia's action provocative and a breach of Somalia's sovereignty.

In mid-February, Mohamud accused Ethiopia of trying to annex part of its territory, a claim Ethiopia denied.

