AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia PM to 'respect' other nations' sovereignty
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says he will "respect" other countries' sovereignty.
Ethiopia PM to 'respect' other nations' sovereignty
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was on a two-day state visit to Kenya from February 27 to 29, 2024. / Photo: AFP
February 28, 2024

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has pledged to respect other countries' sovereignty on the back of a dispute with the neighbouring Somalia over a port deal Ethiopia signed with Somaliland.

Abiy made the commitment in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Wednesday during his two-day state visit to Kenya from February 27 to 29.

After meeting host President William Ruto, the two leaders "affirmed their commitment to recognise, respect and uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."

A joint statement by Kenya's and Ethiopia's foreign ministries added that Ruto and Abiy "reject unconstitutional changes of government as well as interference in domestic political processes of African countries by external interests."

Diplomatic row

Ethiopia sparked a diplomatic row with Somalia in early January after signing an agreement with Somaliland to access the Port of Berbera in exchange for recognising Somaliland's "sovereignty."

Somaliland, a breakaway region, is considered part of Somalia by the United Nations, the African Union, among other international bodies.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud termed Ethiopia's action provocative and a breach of Somalia's sovereignty.

In mid-February, Mohamud accused Ethiopia of trying to annex part of its territory, a claim Ethiopia denied.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us