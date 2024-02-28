Fresh fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has forced over 15,000 displaced persons to cross over to Uganda, which is already struggling with a surge of displaced people from other neighbouring countries.

Uganda's Minister for Refugees Hilary Onek sounded alarm over the influx, adding that the number is expected to increase throughout the year.

Speaking to Anadolu, Onek said that relief funding from donor countries is dwindling at a time when the needs are growing.

"There is a growing influx of new refugees and asylum seekers entering our country. Every day, we receive about 200 new arrivals, and as long as the conflict in DRC persists, more will continue fleeing into Uganda," he said.

Dwindling resources

"By the end of last year, a total of 225,000 new arrivals had been received since 2022. But since the beginning of this year alone, new arrivals exceeded 13,000," he added.

"The Ugandan government, the host communities as well as refugee response partners continue doing their best to provide assistance to these refugees, however, the funding envelope from our partners has significantly deteriorated.

"The dwindling resources at a time when the needs are growing have adverse effects on the response and threaten to roll back the gains we have made over the years," the minister noted.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 50,000 refugees are expected to cross into Uganda by the end of 2024, which will create a financial need of $30 million.

Pressure

The head of External Engagements at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Carol Sparks, said there is already incredible pressure on partners and the increasing displacement figures pose major challenges.

"UNHCR continues to be concerned about new arrivals of refugees,” Carol told Anadolu.

Uganda is the third-largest refugee-hosting country in the world, and the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa, hosting more than 1.6 million refugees and asylum seekers from South Sudan, DRC, Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, and Eritrea among others, according to the UNHCR.

Uganda has an open refugee policy, affording freedom of movement, the right to work, establish a business, own property, and access to national services, including education and healthcare for all refugees.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.