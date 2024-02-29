AFRICA
Dozens of migrants heading to Spain dead after boat capsize off Senegal
Among those on board were people from Senegal as well as Guinea, Mauritania and Gambia.
Makeshift fishing boats are often used to make the deadly crossings. Photo / File/ Reuters
February 29, 2024

A boat carrying around 300 irregular migrants heading for Spain capsized off the coast of northern Senegal, leaving 26 dead, local media reported Wednesday.

The fishing boat, which was destined for the Canary Islands, sank around 10am local time near the beaches of Saint-Louis, about 320 kilometers (198.8 miles) north of the capital Dakar, according to local leaders.

“In the afternoon, authorities were alerted to the sinking boat. So far, more than 20 bodies have been recovered. Many others rescued with injuries were treated at Saint-Louis Regional Hospital,” Saint-Louis regional governor Alioune Badara Samb told reporters.

Among those on board were people from Senegal as well as Guinea, Mauritania and Gambia.

Rise in migration

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in illegal sea migration from Senegal to Europe.

The Canary Islands are considered a gateway to Europe for African migrants. Many irregular migrants, particularly from the west and north of the continent, gather in coastal cities of Senegal and embark on makeshift fishing boats towards the islands.

Seek refuge

With over half of its population residing along the coast, Senegal faces youth unemployment exacerbated by the development of industrial fishing, leading young people to seek refuge in Europe through illegal means.

The journey from Dakar to the Canary Islands spans an average of 938 nautical miles (1,737 kilometers) across open sea, taking anywhere from four to seven days depending on the departure point.

SOURCE:AA
