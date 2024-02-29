SPORTS
Liverpool FC record $11.40 million pre-tax loss
Liverpool's administrative costs rose by 17 million pounds to 562 million.
Liverpool's overall revenue was the same as in the previous financial year at 594 million pounds. Photo: Liverpool/X / Others
February 29, 2024

Liverpool posted a pre-tax loss of nine million pounds ($11.40 million) in 2022-23 but commercial revenue rose to a record 272 million pounds, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Record commercial revenue ensured overall revenue was the same as in the previous financial year at 594 million pounds in a relatively poor season for the team, who finished fifth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 in 2023, having reached the final in the 2021-22 season when they were challenging for four trophies, winning the League Cup and FA Cup.

But early exits in the domestic cups last season also saw matchday revenue fall by seven million pounds to 80 million, while media revenue fell 19 million pounds to 242 million.

Club's sustainability

"Operating this great club in a financially sustainable manner and in accordance with football's governing principles has been our priority since FSG (Fenway Sports Group) acquired LFC in 2010," Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said.

"Despite the significant growing costs of football, the success of our commercial operations demonstrates the strength of our underlying financial position so we can continue to operate sustainably while competing at the highest levels of football."

Hughes also said the completion of the Anfield Road Stand in the coming months would boost matchday revenue, with the Anfield stadium's capacity set to increase to 61,000.

The club's administrative costs also rose by 17 million pounds to 562 million.

SOURCE:Reuters
