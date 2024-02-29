TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, an indispensable part of negotiation tables — defence minister
Turkish defence minister highlights Türkiye's strategic importance as Ankara becomes a pivotal part of security architecture in critical regions while visiting Turkish troops in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in Sarajevo.
Türkiye, an indispensable part of negotiation tables — defence minister
During his two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guler engaged in discussions with EUFOR Commander Major General Laszlo Sticz and NATO Sarajevo Commander Brigadier General Pamela McGaha. /Photo: AA
February 29, 2024

Türkiye stands as a beacon of peace, trust, and stability in its region, Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

During a visit to Turkish troops participating in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in Sarajevo, Guler emphasised Thursday Türkiye's strategic importance in regional and global affairs, citing recent advancements in military and diplomatic realms.

"With the strategic foresight of our president, Türkiye has begun to assume a playmaking role in its region and the world, further strengthening its international position," Guler said, adding:

"Türkiye has become an indispensable part of negotiation tables and security architecture with its solution proposals in the critical regions and geographies and its contributions to peace and stability."

Expressing Türkiye's commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the Balkans, Guler said, "We are in close cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina, with whom we have deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood and which is one of our important partners in the Balkans."

During his two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guler engaged in discussions with EUFOR Commander Major General Laszlo Sticz and NATO Sarajevo Commander Brigadier General Pamela McGaha.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us