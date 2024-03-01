Friday, March 1, 2024

16:00 GMT — The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said that more than 80% had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there had been heavy shooting by Israeli troops.

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured Thursday, according to health officials, when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy.

Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a stampede linked to the chaos and that its troops fired at some in the crowd who they believed moved toward them in a threatening way.

Dr Mohammed Salha, the acting director of Al Awda Hospital, told The Associated Press that 176 wounded were brought to the facility, of whom 142 had suffered gunshot wounds.

The other 34 showed injuries from a stampede.

16:34 GMT — Austria urges swift, impartial probe into Israeli killings of civilians waiting for aid in Gaza

Austria urged a "swift and impartial" probe into the killings of civilians waiting for food by Israeli forces.

"Deeply horrified by images from Gaza. We urge a swift and impartial investigation by Israel," said the Austrian Foreign Minister on X.

Noting that civilian life must be protected in line with international law, the ministry added, "We urgently call for humanitarian pauses in order to get aid in and hostages out of Gaza."

16:32 GMT — Gaza Contact Group continues to apply pressure on Israel: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Gaza Contact Group has been trying to apply pressure on Israel and the nations that back its attacks on Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in five months.

"We are constantly trying to exert pressure on Israel and the countries supporting its brutal attacks," Fidan said in his opening remarks at the Gaza Contact Group panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry participated in the panel hosted by the Fidan.

16:30 GMT — Seven hostages killed in Israeli bombardment: Hamas

Seven hostages who have been held in Gaza were killed as a result of the Israeli military's bombardment of the enclave, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing Qassam brigades said.

It was not immediately clear when the seven died.

The Qassam brigades confirmed that the number of hostages killed due to Israel's military attacks in Gaza has now exceeded 70 captives, Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram.

15:53 GMT — Palestinian foreign minister warns of 'continuation of genocide' in Gaza

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki warned of the "continuation of genocide" in Gaza if a ceasefire agreement is not reached within the next two-three weeks.

"If we are not able in the next two to three weeks to reach a ceasefire then it means we will see another round of hostilities, attack against Rafah, another massacre, and continuation of genocide," Al Maliki said on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu wants to drive people completely out of Gaza, and not only to leave Gaza uninhabitable," he added.

15:47 GMT — South Africa condemns Israel's attack on Palestinian civilians awaiting aid

South Africa condemned the Israeli killings of more than 100 Palestinians who were shot while waiting for life-saving humanitarian aid in Gaza.

More than 700 others were injured during Thursday's attack.

"This latest atrocity is another breach of international law and in breach of the binding pro visional orders of the Internal Court of Justice (ICJ)," South Africa's Foreign Ministry said.

14:50 GMT — Belgium to airdrop food aid on Gaza as human suffering Gaza 'unmatched'

Belgium reiterated the need of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where death toll from Israeli attacks has topped 30,000.

"Humanitarian access to Gaza is insufficient. Together with Jordan, we're planning a humanitarian airdrop with food and essential goods," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on X after speaking to his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on the phone.​​​​​​​

Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder also stated on X that the defence ministry would undertake the operation, mentioning that a reconnaissance team is already in Jordan for practical preparations.

14:25 GMT — Denmark opens asylum for Palestinians in Gaza

Denmark announced that it will consider asylum applications from Palestinians in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing onslaught and violence, which poses a risk of abuse in violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights states that subjection to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is in breach of human rights.

That justifies granting asylum to applicants from war-battered city of Gaza under Denmark's immigration laws, it said.

13:30 GMT —Gaza testament to collapse of current global order — Erdogan

The Gaza crisis is a testament to the collapse of the current global order, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, further pointing to conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Ukraine.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdogan said the current century has been turning into an era of crises as the rules-based international order has lost meaning, becoming "no more than a slogan."

"The current international system, devoid of fundamental concepts such as solidarity, justice and trust, cannot fulfill even its minimum responsibilities," he added in his speech at the event, held on Türkiye's southern Mediterranean coast.

14:25 GMT — Denmark opens asylum for Palestinians in Gaza

Denmark announced that it will consider asylum applications from Palestinians in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing onslaught and violence , which poses a risk of abuse in violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights states that subjection to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is in breach of human rights.

That justifies granting asylum to applicants from war-battered city of Gaza under Denmark's immigration laws, it said.

13:12 GMT — Gaza health system in Gaza 'more than on its knees': WHO

People in Gaza are risking their lives to find food, water and other supplies such is the level of hunger and despair amid the unrelenting Israeli assault, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

"The system in Gaza is on its knees, it's more than on its knees," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

"All the lifelines in Gaza have more or less been cut." Lindmeier said this had created a "desperate situation," as seen on Thursday, when more than 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza were killed by the Israeli army.

13:07 GMT — Israeli far-right groups march on Gaza demanding 'settlement construction'

Israeli far-right groups marched to the Gaza border demanding the establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in the territory, where 2.3 million Palestinians live, and where the Israeli army is continuing its ground occupation.

A dozens-strong group of far-right settlers gathered in the city of Sderot, the closest point to Gaza.

The group formed a convoy with their vehicles and arrived near the Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel. The far-right group carried orange ribbons, a symbol of the return to Gush Katif, the largest illegal Jewish settlement in Gaza, from which Israel withdrew in 2005.

12:52 GMT — Ceasefire reached before Ramadan 'imperative': Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance factions should be reached before the holy month of Ramadan.

"It is imperative to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan for the safety of the Palestinian people," the minister told Anadolu during his first participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

He stressed that "it would be unacceptable that military activities continue" during the holy month of Ramadan due to "the impact it will have not only on the civilian Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank but generally."

12:45 GMT — EU to release $54M for UN agency for Palestinian refugees next week

The European Commission announced that it will "proceed to paying" €50 million ($54.1 million) to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) next week.

The second and third tranches of €16 million will be released later, a commission statement said.

"Beyond its support to UNRWA, the Commission remains fully committed to addressing the humanitarian plight of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza but also more widely in the region," it said, adding: "For this purpose, it will allocate an additional €68 million for in 2024."

12:35 GMT — Palestinian factions say working to achieve comprehensive unity including all forces

The Palestinian factions said they would continue to work to achieve "comprehensive national unity" that includes all forces and factions in the country.

"The Palestinian factions agreed to continue upcoming rounds of dialogue to reach a comprehensive national unity that includes all Palestinian forces and factions within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people," the Palestinian factions said in a statement following the conclusion of meetings held over two days in the Russian capital Moscow.

Factions expressed their agreement to "confront the criminal Israeli aggression and genocidal war against our people in Gaza and to thwart attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland."

12:29 GMT — Israeli minister calls for 'wiping out' month of Ramadan

Extremist Israeli minister called to "wipe out" the month of Ramadan and disregard the tension in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the holy month.

"The so-called month of Ramadan must be wiped out, and our fear of this month must also be wiped out," Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu told Army Radio.

The far-right politician is a minister from the Otzma Yehudit party headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Earlier in November last year, Eliyahu said dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza is "an option."

12:15 GMT —Gaza testament to collapse of current global order — Erdogan

The EU's two top chiefs have said they are "shocked" and "deeply disturbed" by the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians after Israeli troops opened fire during an aid delivery, and demanded an investigation.

"Shocked and repulsed by yesterday's killing of innocent civilians in Gaza while desperately waiting for humanitarian aid," European Council President Charles Michel posted on X.

"An independent investigation should be launched immediately and those responsible held accountable," he said.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply disturbed by images from Gaza" and added that "every effort must be made to investigate what happened."

Palestinian authorities in Gaza say at least 112 Palestinians were killed on Thursday after Israeli troops opened fire during an aid delivery.

11:05 GMT — Germany demands 'full investigation' into Gaza aid convoy killings

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has asked Israel to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of more than 100 Palestinians during an aid delivery in Gaza.

"The Israeli army must fully investigate how the mass panic and shooting could have happened," Baerbock wrote on X, formerly Twitter, also calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire".

10:58 GMT — Palestinian death toll hits 30,228 in Israel’s Gaza war

At least 193 Palestinians were killed and 920 others were injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on besieged Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry has said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 30,228 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 71,377 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

10:44 GMT — EU chief 'deeply disturbed' by Gaza aid convoy killings

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has declared herself "deeply disturbed by images from Gaza," where authorities in Gaza say 112 Palestinians were killed after Israeli troops opened fire during an aid delivery.

"Every effort must be made to investigate what happened and ensure transparency," the European Commission president posted on X.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell earlier denounced the incident as a "carnage."

10:28 GMT — Palestinian factions agreed to continue unification talks in Moscow

Palestinian factions meeting in Moscow agreed to continue talks to achieve comprehensive national unity, Russian state news agency RIA has reported, citing a joint statement.

10:43 GMT — EU to delay part of $88.5M payment to UNRWA

The European Commission will give the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) only part of a planned $88.56 million payment now due to concerns raised by Israeli accusations that 12 staff were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Hours later EU Commission issued a statement increasing emergency support to Palestinians by $73.5 million.

08:16 GMT — Spain calls for 'urgent ceasefire' after Israel's attacked Palestinians

Israel's killing of more than 100 Palestinians and injuring over 700 others waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza show the "urgency of ceasefire," the Spanish foreign minister has said.

"The unacceptability of what happened in Gaza, with dozens of Palestinian civilians killed while waiting for food, underlines the urgency of the ceasefire," Jose Manuel Albares said on X late Thursday.

"Humanitarian aid must be able to enter without hindrance," Albares said, and urged: "Compliance with international humanitarian law is mandatory."

08:12 GMT — France wants independent probe over Israel's aid attack

France's foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, has stated that the country is calling for an independent inquiry into the killing of numerous Palestinians during an aid delivery in northern Gaza.

"We will seek explanations, and there must be an independent probe to ascertain what transpired," Sejourne expressed to the France Inter broadcaster.

This comes in response to an incident where Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians who were scrambling for food aid.

07:15 GMT — China 'condemns' Israel's mass murder on Palestinian food-line

China has said it "strongly condemns" the killing of scores of Palestinians during an aid delivery in northern Gaza.

"China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"We express our grief for the victims and our sympathies for the injured."

"China urges the relevant parties, especially Israel, to ceasefire and end the fighting immediately, earnestly protect civilians' safety, ensure that humanitarian aid can enter, and avoid an even more serious humanitarian disaster," Mao said.

5:30 GMT — Dozens of 112 Palestinians killed by Israel 'shot in head'

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN has accused Israel of "deliberately and systematically" targeting a humanitarian convoy, saying according to his information, dozens of the 112 Palestinians killed were shot in the head.

Riyad Mansour told reporters ahead of a closed emergency meeting of the UN Security Council afternoon that according to his information, every few days, trucks with humanitarian supplies, including flour, sugar and other basic necessities, travelled to the same place in northern Gaza to give desperately needed help to Palestinians in need.

He said the trucks did the same thing earlier on Thursday, and thousands of Palestinians were there.

04:45 GMT — EU slams Israel's 'carnage' that left 112 Palestinians dead

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has denounced Israel's killing of 112 Palestinians during an aid delivery in northern besieged Gaza, calling the deaths "totally unacceptable".

"I am horrified by news of yet another carnage among civilians in Gaza desperate for humanitarian aid," he said on social media platform X.

"These deaths are totally unacceptable." Israel's firing and shelling, according to witnesses and medics, also wounded 760 besieged and starving Palestinians.

04:00 GMT — Macron calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Friday and said the situation in Gaza is "terrible".

"Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law," Macron said in a post on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

03:21 GMT — Colombia suspends Israel arms purchases after carnage

Accusing Israel of "genocide" in besieged Gaza, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has suspended Israeli weapons purchases after dozens of people died in a scramble for food aid in the tiny Palestinian enclave.

Petro made his announcement after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians scrambling for food aid in a chaotic melee that the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said killed some 112 people.

"Asking for food, more than 100 Palestinians were killed by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. This is called genocide and recalls the Holocaust," Petro wrote on X.

03:00 GMT — Media outlets call for protection of Gaza journalists

More than 30 news organisations have signed an open letter expressing solidarity with journalists working in besieged Gaza, calling for their protection and freedom to report.

The letter, coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists, was signed by AFP, AP and Reuters news agencies, as well as other media outlets, including BBC News, Israel's Haaretz, Nawaiwaqt Group of Pakistan, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed and others.

"For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza — overwhelmingly, the sole source of on-the-ground reporting from within the Palestinian territory — have been working in unprecedented conditions," the letter said.

For our live updates from Thursday, February 29, click here.