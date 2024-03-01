The current international system, devoid of fundamental concepts such as solidarity, justice, and trust, cannot fulfill even its minimum responsibilities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which has kicked off in Türkiye's Mediterranean coastline city of Antalya, the Turkish president stated on Friday that conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Ukraine show that the current global system has failed.

"The 21st century is turning into the era of crises contrary to expectations, losing the meaning of rule-based international order becoming 'no more than the slogan'," Erdogan said.

The collapse of global order

Expressing how the Gaza crisis is a testament to the collapse of the current global order, the Turkish president says "What is happening in Gaza is not a conflict, it is an attempt of genocide - because even wars have their own rules."

As the war in Palestine's Gaza is now in its 147th day, the Turkish president pointed out how children, women, and civilians have been brutally murdered in Gaza.

He also highlighted how the process tarnishes people's belief in justice and global order, adding:

"I am talking about treacherous and dishonourable targeting and barbarity that lacks any sense of honour."

Criticising the current international order and the backers of Israel, he said "Western powers unconditionally supporting Israel from the beginning are complicit in bloodshed with their hypocritical policies."

The brutal attack at Al Nabulsi roundabout area

Pointing to Israel's brutal attack on Palestinian people waiting in line for aid at Al Nabulsi roundabout area in besieged Gaza, Turkish President Erdogan said, "Türkiye is following Israel's barbarism with deep concern."

The assault on Thursday during an aid delivery in northern Gaza has killed 112 Palestinians.

The Turkish president added, "The global community can only repay its debt to the Palestinian people through the establishment of a Palestinian state," reiterating Ankara's remarks on the necessity of the formation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity, with capital in East Jerusalem on the basis of 1967 borders.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum touches on various global issues

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum hosts delegates from 147 countries, with an estimated 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers, and 57 international representatives.

Under the overarching theme "Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises," the forum delves into various global issues, including the climate crisis, migration, the rise of anti-Muslim sentiments, trade wars, and artificial intelligence.

This year's forum features more than 50 panels alongside various exhibitions.

The diverse range of participants includes diplomats, politicians, students, academics, as well as representatives from civil society organisations and the business community.

Among the notable exhibitions, the "Century of Türkiye" showcase unveils Türkiye's visionary contributions to art, energy, defence, and industry.

The forum also presents the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Children Painters Exhibition."

Organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, this exhibition offers a unique perspective on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through the eyes of children.