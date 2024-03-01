TÜRKİYE
Türkiye closely follows the genocide case against Israel at ICJ
"We are convinced that sooner or later all members of the Israeli government will be brought to justice for the crimes they are committing in Gaza," says Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesperson.
March 1, 2024

Türkiye has said that “sooner or later,” Israeli officials will be brought to justice for their crimes in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"We are closely following the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice," Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said on Friday in a statement .

"We are convinced that sooner or later all members of the Israeli government will be brought to justice for the crimes they are committing in Gaza," he said.

"The Israeli government must put an end to the indiscriminate, systematic and deliberate massacre of Palestinians," Keceli added.

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's recent remarks in a social media post, accusing Turkish President Erdogan and sharing a photo of a meeting between the Turkish president and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel's crippling blockade on Gaza

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on Palestine's Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 30,035 Palestinians have since been killed and 70,457 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on besieged Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
