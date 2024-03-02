AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa army starts inquiry after fresh soldier deaths in DRC
Around 2,900 more South African troops have deployed in the DR Congo to help the government fight M23 rebels.
South Africa army starts inquiry after fresh soldier deaths in DRC
Four South African soldiers have been confirmed dead since deployment to DR Congo in January. Photo / Reuters
March 2, 2024

South Africa's military has opened an investigation after two more soldiers died on their mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said Saturday.

The latest deaths were an apparent murder and suicide.

"The incident occurred when one of them shot and killed the other with their service weapon before turning the weapon on themselves with fatal consequences," the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said in a statement.

The inquiry will investigate the incident and the circumstances that led to it, it added.

The SANDF statement said the troops that died were deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the United Nations' MONUSCO peacekeeping force, which has begun to pull out of the war-torn east of the country.

M23 rebels

Around 2,900 more South African troops have deployed in the DRC as part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) force sent to help the government fight M23 rebels.

Two of those troops were killed last month in a mortar strike, triggering complaints from South African opposition parties that they had been deployed without adequate air and logistics support.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us