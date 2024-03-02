SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Late Nunez goal puts Liverpool four points clear of Man City
Nunez's 99th-minute goal put Liverpool four points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 63 points.
Late Nunez goal puts Liverpool four points clear of Man City
Darwin Nunez celebrates his goal during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool / Photo: AFP
March 2, 2024

Darwin Nunez headed in a last-gasp winner as Premier League leaders Liverpool snatched three points with a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nunez's 99th-minute goal put Liverpool four points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 63 points from 27 matches, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Forest, whose outraged staff and players surrounded the officials after the final whistle, are 17th, four points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool dominated possession, but struggled in the final third against Forest's diligent defensive effort and the game looked destined for a draw.

Liverpool continued to press and Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made some terrific late saves but could not stop Nunez's heroics that had the Liverpool bench and manager Juergen Klopp leaping to their feet in celebration.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us