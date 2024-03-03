TÜRKİYE
Double standards of major powers revealed at Antalya Diplomacy Forum: Fidan
Serious efforts underway to reach ceasefire in Gaza before Muslim holy month of Ramadan, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye supports views that established practices of the international community regarding Gaza should now be set aside in favor of taking unilateral action, Fidan noted. / Photo: AA
March 3, 2024

Double standards of some international major powers on different issues, as well as their disregard for international law were exposed by panelists at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), the Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan has said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the ADF on Sunday, which was held in southern Türkiye this weekend, Hakan Fidan said there are serious efforts underway to reach a ceasefire in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Türkiye supports views that established practices of the international community regarding Gaza should now be set aside in favor of taking unilateral action, Fidan noted.

Hope for talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine

He also stated that Türkiye hopes talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine will start soon.

"A dialogue for a ceasefire (in Ukraine) should start. That doesn't mean recognising the occupation, but issues of sovereignty and ceasefire should be discussed separately," Fidan told a press conference.

Fidan also said a trip to the US is planned for next week at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend a strategic mechanism meeting.

SOURCE:TRT World
