Man City beat Man United to pile pressure on Liverpool
Manchester City beat their crosstown rivals Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday to pile pressure on English Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on March 3, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
March 3, 2024

Phil Foden kept Manchester City's Premier League title challenge on track with a superb second-half double as his side hit back to clinch a 3-1 home victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford's eighth-minute thunderbolt gave United the lead against the run of play and it looked like the visitors might put a dent in City's hopes of a fourth successive crown.

But Pep Guardiola's side remained patient, dominated possession and were eventually rewarded with Foden again proving how indispensable he is for City.

Foden arrowed a sublime effort into the top corner in the 56th minute and the England forward then produced a clinical finish with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Liverpool test

Erling Haaland, who missed a golden first-half chance, secured the points with a late strike.

Reigning champions City, whose unbeaten run in all competitions now stands at 19, moved to 62 points, one behind leaders Liverpool who they visit next weekend. United remain in sixth place with 44 points.

SOURCE:Reuters
