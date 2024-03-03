TÜRKİYE
Officials call for UN reform, global peace at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024
Diplomats, officials and experts from all around the globe conclude Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 with a consensus on the urgent need for UN reform to address the evolving challenges to global peace.
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2024 hosted insightful discussions on Saturday about the current crisis plaguing the international system. / Photo: AA
March 3, 2024

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 has brought together prominent diplomats and officials to discuss critical issues of global peace and the need for UN reform.

Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo emphasised Africa’s lack of representation in the UN Security Council, where 240 million people are represented by just two people, while the continent’s 1.4 billion populations have no representation at all.

Slovenian State Secretary Marko Stucin echoed his sentiment, stressing the need for reform as the world changes while the UN remains stagnant.

Panelists discussed the challenges to global peace, with Stucin highlighting the rise in conflicts that result in civilian deaths and the critical need for a paradigm shift toward peace.

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka emphasised the importance of innovative diplomatic approaches to prevent conflicts and establish trust.

Nuclear disarmament and peace efforts

Robert Floyd of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBT) underscored the need for nuclear disarmament, pointing out modern nuclear weapons' excess capacity.

Ayse Cihan Sultanoglu, the UN secretary-general's special representative, highlighted the urgent need to reform the international system so that peace takes precedence over conflict.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 concluded with a consensus on the urgent need for UN reform to address the evolving challenges to global peace.

Participants stressed the importance of innovative diplomatic solutions and renewed efforts to achieve nuclear disarmament in order to create a more peaceful world.

'From Order to Chaos?'

With the theme "From Order to Chaos? Ideas from History Regarding the Current Crisis in the International System," experts gathered to shed light on pressing global issues.

The panel, moderated by Kilic Bugra Kanat, director of research at the Foundation for Political, Economic, and Social Research (SETA)'s Washington office, included prominent voices such as Professor Salman Sayyid from Leeds University and Professor Cemil Aydin from the University of North Carolina.

Salman Sayyid highlighted the inadequacy of small-scale solutions in tackling major problems, drawing attention to the ongoing genocidal acts, particularly in Palestine.

He emphasised the need for a paradigm shift in the liberal international system for effectively dealing with crises.

Echoing similar sentiments, Cemil Aydin underscored the significance of understanding global issues from a broader perspective, citing Palestine as a crucial example.

He criticised the United Nations Security Council's ineffectiveness in resolving the Palestinian conflict, stressing the need for substantial reform within the international organisation.

Ayse Zarakol from the University of Cambridge also provided historical context, pointing out how the center of the global system has shifted over time, challenging conventional wisdom.

The forum's discussions highlighted the importance of reevaluating and reforming the international system to effectively address current challenges.

