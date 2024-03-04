AFRICA
Libya, Algeria, Tunisia agree to jointly tackle economic, security issues
Leaders of Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia have decided to hold quarterly meetings on security and economic problems.
March 4, 2024

Leaders of Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia have decided Sunday to hold meetings every three months to address security and economic issues among their countries.

According to a statement from the Libyan Presidential Council, President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammed al-Menfi met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Tunisian President Kais Saied during the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Algeria.

During the meeting, recent developments in Palestine and regional matters were discussed.

Joint policies

Menfi, Tebboune, and Saied agreed to intensify and consolidate efforts to overcome security and economic challenges facing their countries by holding meetings every three months.

The three leaders decided to hold the first meeting in Tunisia after the month of Ramadan.

In 1989, Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and Mauritania established the Arab Maghreb Union to facilitate visa-free travel, coordinate securit y, and formulate joint policies in various areas.

However, due to various disagreements, the union failed to fulfill its founding objectives.

