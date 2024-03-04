TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to resolve border security issues with Iraq this summer — Erdogan
After a cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital, President Erdogan reiterates that Türkiye will not allow terrorist formation along its southern borders.
March 4, 2024

"Issues concerning the Turkish borders with Iraq will be permanently resolved this summer," Turkish President Erdogan has said.

The remarks came after a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday.

"We are ready to bring new nightmares to those who think they can bring Türkiye to its knees with terrorist formation along its southern borders," he added.

Ongoing violence in Gaza

Turkish president also touched on the ongoing violence and atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, expressing "Türkiye is doing its best for Gaza and Palestine and will continue to do so."

Noting Ankara's support for Palestinians through diplomacy and humanitarian aid, he pointed to the necessity of international efforts to resolve the issue.

As Israel's war on Gaza enters into its 150th day, at least 30,534 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed, and 71,980 others have been wounded.

On Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Al Nabulsi roundabout area on Al Rashid Street, a major coastal road to the west of Gaza City in northern Gaza, leaving at least 112 Palestinians dead and 760 injured.

Blockade on Gaza

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave since an October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
