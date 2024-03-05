Two aircraft have collided in the Kenyan capital Nairobi with reports of casualties. The accident happened in the famous Nairobi National Park near Wilson Airport.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says the accident involving a plane belonging to Ninety-Nines Flying School and another belonging to Safarilink Aviation Limited happened on Tuesday morning.

Local media reports that the aircraft of the Nine-Nines School was flying for training while the other was a passenger plane.

The authorities have not given details about casualties and the cause of the mid-air collision.

But local media are reporting that at least two people have died and that there were injuries.

Safarilink Aviation Limited, a private commercial airline, said there were 39 passengers and five crew members on board its plane involved in the accident.

The company said the plane was bound for the coastal town of Diani when the accident happened shortly after take-off.

The authorities say Air Accident Investigation Department and the National Police have started investigations into the accident.

