Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip are still ongoing, but are facing "difficulties," according to Egyptian media on Tuesday.

"The talks are still ongoing to reach a truce in Gaza before the fasting month of Ramadan," the state-run Al-Qahera News said, citing a well-placed Egyptian source.

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is set to start next week.

"There are difficulties facing the talks, but they are still ongoing," the source said.

Collapse of talks

An Israeli source said early Tuesday that Tel Aviv was still waiting for a response from Hamas on a proposed deal for Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap.

"There is no change in the situation, and we are still waiting for Hamas' response," the official, who preferred to remain unnamed, told Israeli Channel 13.

But he did not provide any details about the proposed deal.

Media reports emerged early Tuesday about the collapse of the ceasefire talks in Egypt between Hamas and Israel.

Thousands killed

A new round of talks for a Gaza ceasefire started in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday with the participation of delegates from Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Hamas.

According to Israeli media, mediators seek to bridge differences between Israel and Hamas on the details of the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as well as the prisoners to be released from both sides.

Hamas is believed to be holding over 130 Israeli hostages following its October 7 attack.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing more than 30,600 and injuring over 72,000 others amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Genocide

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

