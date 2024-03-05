AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Liberia lower house votes to set up war crimes court
The Liberian lower court on Tuesday voted to pass a motion that proposes the establishment of a war crimes court.
Liberia lower house votes to set up war crimes court
Liberia endured years of armed conflict that claimed thousands of lives. / Photo: Reuters
March 5, 2024

Liberia's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a motion to set up a long-awaited war crimes court, more than two decades after the end of a devastating civil conflict.

The vote is the first step towards trying perpetrators of human rights violations and what the resolution terms "economic crimes" during two civil wars which left an estimated 250,000 people dead between 1989 and 2003.

No trials have yet been held for the massacres, mutilation, rape, and forced recruitment of child soldiers during the bloody conflicts.

"The resolution has been passed, and justice for the Liberian people has finally arrived," Jonathan Fonati Koffa, speaker of Liberia's House of Representatives, said after the vote.

Senate is the next stage

Lawmakers danced, sang and chanted: "War crimes court, we want justice," according to an AFP correspondent at the scene.

More than two-thirds of the house voted in favour of the resolution, which will now be debated by the Senate before it is passed onto President Joseph Boakai.

If it gains final approval, a statute will be drafted to establish the court.

Boakai announced his government's plan for a "war and economic crimes court" during his swearing-in speech in January.

Influential

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 2009 recommended the establishment of the court, but the call went largely unheeded as a number of accused warlords remain influential in their communities.

Tuesday's resolution stated that the House of Representatives supports the "full implementation of the TRC recommendations, including the establishment of an Extraordinary Criminal Court in Liberia and commits to working with Boakai for the court's establishment".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us